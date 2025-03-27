Fierce Gunfight in Kathua: Three Terrorists, Three Policemen Killed

A fierce gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district has resulted in the deaths of three terrorists and three policemen, according to officials. The confrontation took place in a remote forested area, where operations were ongoing against infiltrated ultras suspected to be part of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit.

The gunfight started around 8 am, with intense exchanges of fire and explosions. Security forces, aided by local youth, carried out operations which resulted in injuries to seven others, including a deputy superintendent of police. Despite the chaos, three terrorists were killed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, assisted by the Army and CRPF.

As darkness fell, the gunfight subsided with two more terrorists believed to be trapped. Reinforcements were shuffled, and a plan to resume operations at first light was put in place. Meanwhile, the People's Anti-Fascist Front, a JeM proxy, claimed responsibility for the firing on the police party.

(With inputs from agencies.)