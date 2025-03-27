Left Menu

General Upendra Dwivedi's Vision for Future-Ready Armed Forces

General Upendra Dwivedi emphasized technological and structural advancements for armed forces to contribute to 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. During the valedictory of HDMC at CDM, Secunderabad, he outlined five transformational pillars focusing on technology, adaptation, and self-reliance to address future challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-03-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 23:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

General Upendra Dwivedi, Army Chief, stressed the importance of mobility, technological competence, and overall strategic readiness for the armed forces. During the valedictory address of the Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC) at the College of Defence Management, Secunderabad, he outlined a vision for 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 through self-reliance.

Addressing the gathering, General Dwivedi called for the Indian Army to be a key national pillar of power and a preferred security partner in the region. He highlighted a holistic roadmap for transforming the army into a future-ready and technologically advanced force, capable of tackling complex challenges.

The General also emphasized a transition from process-driven to outcome-driven approaches, underscoring the need for structural changes, technological adaptation, human resources development, and increased cohesion among the tri-services. The event marked the successful completion of HDMC by 167 officers, including 14 from allied nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

