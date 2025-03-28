AIMPLB Urges Protest with Black Armbands Against Waqf Bill

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has called on Muslims to protest the Waqf (Amendment) Bill by wearing black armbands during Juma prayers on the last Friday of Ramzan. This symbolic gesture aligns with a broader nationwide protest against the Bill.

AIMPLB's general secretary Maulana Mohammed Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi encouraged the community to film themselves wearing the black armbands to further publicize this dissent. Further protests are planned, with significant rallies set to occur in major cities.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill remains a contentious topic, receiving backlash from both public demonstrations and political entities. The AIMPLB aims to use constitutional, legal, and democratic means to oppose what it considers a discriminatory law.

