Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Pop star Selena's murderer denied parole in Texas, 30 years after shooting

Yolanda Saldivar, the convicted murderer of Latin pop star Selena Quintanilla-Perez, known as the queen of Tejano music, was denied parole on Thursday, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles announced, just days before the 30th anniversary of the singer's death. The Grammy-winning singer known simply as Selena was 23 when she was shot and killed by Saldivar, now 64, at a motel in Corpus Christi, Texas, on March 31, 1995. Saldivar was the president of Selena's fan club and had been accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from the singer.

Canada will respond to Trump auto tariffs with its own trade actions

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Thursday that he would respond with unspecified trade actions if U.S. President Donald Trump imposes new auto tariffs that have expanded a global trade war and hammered stocks. Carney said he had not yet determined what actions Canada might take if Trump follows through with his plan to impose new 25% levies on imported cars and light trucks. He said he would respond next week, when the auto tariffs and a separate set of reciprocal tariffs on U.S. trading partners are due to take effect.

US Senator Sanders to force Senate votes on blocking arms for Israel

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said on Thursday he would force votes next week on resolutions that would block $8.8 billion in arms sales to Israel, citing the human rights crisis faced by Palestinians in Gaza after Israel's bombardment of the enclave and its suspension of aid deliveries. "(Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu has clearly violated U.S. and international law in this brutal war, and we must end our complicity in the carnage," Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, said in a statement announcing his plan.

Judge blocks Trump's Labor Department from requiring grant recipients to abandon DEI

A U.S. judge on Thursday temporarily allowed Labor Department grant recipients to continue their diversity, equity and inclusion programs, but the judge allowed the Trump administration to bar most "equity-related grants." The order by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly in Chicago will prevent the Labor Department from requiring grantees to certify that they do not operate DEI programs that violate anti-discrimination laws for two weeks, while he considers a longer-lasting injunction against the measure.

Trump withdraws Stefanik as his pick for United Nations envoy

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had withdrawn his pick to be ambassador to the United Nations because the Republicans need to maintain their slim majority in the House of Representatives to advance his "America First" agenda. Republican Representative Elise Stefanik is a close Trump ally and was chosen by the president for the U.N. role less than a week after he was elected in November. CBS News first reported that Stefanik's nomination could be withdrawn.

Rubio says US may have revoked more than 300 visas

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday the State Department may have revoked more than 300 visas and warned that the Trump administration was looking every day for "these lunatics" after Washington this week detained and revoked the visa of a Turkish student at Tufts University. Rubio's comments were in response to a question about Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish student who was detained on Tuesday evening in Somerville, Massachusetts, outside of Boston, by masked and plainclothes agents. Her detention was the latest Trump administration action against a foreign student who had voiced support for Palestinians in Israel's war in Gaza.

US senators from both parties urge formal probe of Signal chat attack plan

The top Republican and Democrat on the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee said on Thursday they had asked the Pentagon to investigate the Trump administration's use of the Signal messaging app to discuss sensitive attack plans. In a letter to Steven Stebbins, the acting Inspector General at the Defense Department, Republican Senator Roger Wicker, the panel's chairman, and Senator Jack Reed, its ranking Democrat, asked for an inquiry and assessment of the facts surrounding the Signal chat and department policies "and adherence to policies" about sharing sensitive information.

Kennedy to slash 10,000 jobs in major overhaul of US health agencies

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced plans to reshape federal public health agencies on Thursday, including cutting 10,000 employees and centralizing some functions of the FDA, CDC and others under his purview. The job cuts include 3,500 at the Food and Drug Administration, 2,400 at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 1,200 at the National Institutes of Health.

US Justice Department considers merging DEA, ATF in major shakeup, memo says

The U.S. Justice Department is considering merging the lead agencies enforcing drug and gun laws in a major shakeup as it follows President Donald Trump's instructions to sharply streamline the government, according to a memo first reported by Reuters. In addition to potentially merging the Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, department leaders are considering eliminating field offices that handle antitrust, environmental and civil cases, according to the March 25 memo.

Musk says he will finish most of $1 trillion federal cost cuts within weeks

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, whom U.S. President Donald Trump has tapped to shrink the government, said on Thursday he would finish most of the work to cut $1 trillion in federal spending when his tenure ends in as soon as 64 days. Musk told Fox News' "Special Report with Bret Baier" that he was confident his Department of Government Efficiency could find $1 trillion in savings, slimming current total federal spending levels of about $7 trillion down to $6 trillion.

