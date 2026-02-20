Left Menu

Scandal Unfolds: Allegations Rock U.S. Labor Department

U.S. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer's husband has been barred from the department's headquarters due to allegations of sexual assault by two female staff members. A police report details inappropriate contact at the building. The department is under investigation, and the case is being handled by police and internal probes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 07:42 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 07:42 IST
Scandal Unfolds: Allegations Rock U.S. Labor Department
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Troubling allegations have surfaced at the U.S. Labor Department involving Lori Chavez-DeRemer's husband, Shawn DeRemer. Two female staff members reported incidents of sexual assault, prompting his ban from department headquarters, according to sources familiar with the matter.

A police report filed on January 24 details a complaint of unwanted sexual contact within the Labor Department on December 18. The police sexual assault unit is investigating, though details remain limited regarding the direct involvement of DeRemer.

Investigations continue, both publicly and internally, with the Inspector General probing potential misconduct among Chavez-DeRemer's senior staff. While the department has refrained from commenting, videos reveal critical evidence under review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2026 Begin Today Amid Students' Mixed Emotions

Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2026 Begin Today Amid Students' Mixed Emotions

 India
2
India Joins Pax Silica: A New Era in US-India Tech Partnership

India Joins Pax Silica: A New Era in US-India Tech Partnership

 India
3
Abhishek Sharma: Awaiting the Comeback in T20 World Cup

Abhishek Sharma: Awaiting the Comeback in T20 World Cup

 India
4
Qualcomm and Tata Electronics Unite for Automotive Innovation in Assam

Qualcomm and Tata Electronics Unite for Automotive Innovation in Assam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reviving Forgotten Areas Through Smart and Inclusive Neighbourhood Investment

Europe’s AI Ambitions Grow Stronger, but Adoption Across Key Sectors Still Lags

AfDB Rethinks Strategy as Conflict and Insecurity Strain Africa’s Development

When Algorithms Meet Biology: Testing AI Agents in Real-World DNA Workflows

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026