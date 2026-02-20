Scandal Unfolds: Allegations Rock U.S. Labor Department

Troubling allegations have surfaced at the U.S. Labor Department involving Lori Chavez-DeRemer's husband, Shawn DeRemer. Two female staff members reported incidents of sexual assault, prompting his ban from department headquarters, according to sources familiar with the matter.

A police report filed on January 24 details a complaint of unwanted sexual contact within the Labor Department on December 18. The police sexual assault unit is investigating, though details remain limited regarding the direct involvement of DeRemer.

Investigations continue, both publicly and internally, with the Inspector General probing potential misconduct among Chavez-DeRemer's senior staff. While the department has refrained from commenting, videos reveal critical evidence under review.

(With inputs from agencies.)