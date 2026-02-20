Scandal Unfolds: Allegations Rock U.S. Labor Department
U.S. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer's husband has been barred from the department's headquarters due to allegations of sexual assault by two female staff members. A police report details inappropriate contact at the building. The department is under investigation, and the case is being handled by police and internal probes.
Troubling allegations have surfaced at the U.S. Labor Department involving Lori Chavez-DeRemer's husband, Shawn DeRemer. Two female staff members reported incidents of sexual assault, prompting his ban from department headquarters, according to sources familiar with the matter.
A police report filed on January 24 details a complaint of unwanted sexual contact within the Labor Department on December 18. The police sexual assault unit is investigating, though details remain limited regarding the direct involvement of DeRemer.
Investigations continue, both publicly and internally, with the Inspector General probing potential misconduct among Chavez-DeRemer's senior staff. While the department has refrained from commenting, videos reveal critical evidence under review.
(With inputs from agencies.)
