UP: Two girls drown in pond in Bahraich

Both girls were retrieved from the pond late in the evening, but by then, they had already passed away, police said.Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and are currently investigating the incident.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 28-03-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 09:47 IST
Two girls from a village in the Ramgaon area here drowned in a pond, police said on Friday.

Shalini (7) and Bittan (9), both cousins, were playing near the pond when Shalini slipped and began to drown. Bittan jumped in to try and save her but both girls ended up drowning in the pond, they said.

The accident took place in a pond outside Majra Lonianpurva, within the Gadwa Nautala gram panchayat area of Ramgaon police station.

According to police, when the girls were drowning, other children at the spot alerted villagers and family members who rushed to the scene. Police were notified and divers were dispatched to the location. Both girls were retrieved from the pond late in the evening, but by then, they had already passed away, police said.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and are currently investigating the incident.

