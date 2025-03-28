Boiler blast at a paper mill in UP kills three

Three labourers were killed in a boiler explosion at a paper mill in the Bhojpur police station area here on Friday, police said. The incident occurred around 6 am when the workers were on duty at the mill. ''All of a sudden the boiler blasted due to which the three labourers were flung in the air and fell 50 feet away,'' a police source said. The workers sustained severe injuries, with their body parts strewn around, the source said.

The deceased have been identified as Yogendra, Anuj, and Awdhesh. Their ages are yet to be ascertained. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rural Surendra Nath Tiwari said, ''The factory owner, Avneesh, resides in Modinagar. The mill manufactures lamination paper.'' ''The family members of the deceased wagers have reached the spot. Further investigation is underway,'' Tiwari added.

