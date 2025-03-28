Left Menu

Boiler blast at a paper mill in UP kills three

All of a sudden the boiler blasted due to which the three labourers were flung in the air and fell 50 feet away, a police source said. The workers sustained severe injuries, with their body parts strewn around, the source said.The deceased have been identified as Yogendra, Anuj, and Awdhesh.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 28-03-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 10:22 IST
Boiler blast at a paper mill in UP kills three
  • Country:
  • India

Three labourers were killed in a boiler explosion at a paper mill in the Bhojpur police station area here on Friday, police said. The incident occurred around 6 am when the workers were on duty at the mill. ''All of a sudden the boiler blasted due to which the three labourers were flung in the air and fell 50 feet away,'' a police source said. The workers sustained severe injuries, with their body parts strewn around, the source said.

The deceased have been identified as Yogendra, Anuj, and Awdhesh. Their ages are yet to be ascertained. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rural Surendra Nath Tiwari said, ''The factory owner, Avneesh, resides in Modinagar. The mill manufactures lamination paper.'' ''The family members of the deceased wagers have reached the spot. Further investigation is underway,'' Tiwari added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025