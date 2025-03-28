Ex-Police Officer Avoids Jail in Elderly Manslaughter Case

Kristian White, a former Australian police officer, dodged a jail sentence after being convicted of manslaughter for killing 95-year-old Clare Nowland. White received a sentence of 450 community service hours and two years under corrections supervision, following a controversial decision that left Nowland's family disappointed.

The New South Wales state Supreme Court judge, Ian Harrison, described White's actions as a 'terrible mistake,' arguing that imprisonment would be disproportionate for what was perceived as a lower-tier wrongful death. Despite calls from prosecutors for a harsher sentence, the judge's verdict reflected the belief that the elderly victim posed no real threat.

The tragedy unfolded on May 17, 2023, when police were called to a nursing home where Nowland was seen carrying a steak knife. White's quick deployment of a Taser resulted in Nowland's fatal fall, leading to her death a week later. The decision not to incarcerate White has sparked debate about justice and accountability in cases involving law enforcement.

