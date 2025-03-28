Supreme Court Quashes FIR, Upholds Free Speech for Congress MP
The Supreme Court dismissed an FIR against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi, emphasizing the critical nature of freedom of speech. The decision upholds citizens' rights to express their thoughts under Article 19(1) and stresses that controversial opinions should not be judged by those feeling threatened by criticism.
The Supreme Court on Friday quashed an FIR lodged by the Gujarat Police against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi, accentuating the importance of safeguarding freedom of speech and expression. This comes following allegations that Pratapgarhi posted an edited video containing a provocative song.
The court underscored that individual freedom to express thoughts is fundamental to a dignified life as per the Constitution, highlighting that it is not to be stifled on grounds of perceived threats by those who view criticism as detrimental to their power.
Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan articulated the necessity for courts to protect these fundamental rights, urging constitutional courts to ensure that citizens' rights are not infringed upon, even as public officials may not like the expressed critiques.
