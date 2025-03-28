Supreme Court Quashes FIR, Upholds Free Speech for Congress MP

The Supreme Court on Friday quashed an FIR lodged by the Gujarat Police against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi, accentuating the importance of safeguarding freedom of speech and expression. This comes following allegations that Pratapgarhi posted an edited video containing a provocative song.

The court underscored that individual freedom to express thoughts is fundamental to a dignified life as per the Constitution, highlighting that it is not to be stifled on grounds of perceived threats by those who view criticism as detrimental to their power.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan articulated the necessity for courts to protect these fundamental rights, urging constitutional courts to ensure that citizens' rights are not infringed upon, even as public officials may not like the expressed critiques.

(With inputs from agencies.)