Supreme Court Quashes FIR, Upholds Free Speech for Congress MP

The Supreme Court dismissed an FIR against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi, emphasizing the critical nature of freedom of speech. The decision upholds citizens' rights to express their thoughts under Article 19(1) and stresses that controversial opinions should not be judged by those feeling threatened by criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 12:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday quashed an FIR lodged by the Gujarat Police against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi, accentuating the importance of safeguarding freedom of speech and expression. This comes following allegations that Pratapgarhi posted an edited video containing a provocative song.

The court underscored that individual freedom to express thoughts is fundamental to a dignified life as per the Constitution, highlighting that it is not to be stifled on grounds of perceived threats by those who view criticism as detrimental to their power.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan articulated the necessity for courts to protect these fundamental rights, urging constitutional courts to ensure that citizens' rights are not infringed upon, even as public officials may not like the expressed critiques.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

