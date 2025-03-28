Left Menu

Bhangela Village Poison Scandal: Wife on the Run

A woman accused of poisoning her husband in Bhangela village is at large, with police efforts to locate her ongoing. Pinki allegedly served tainted coffee to Anuj Kumar, leading to his hospitalization. A case has been filed amid allegations of her forced marriage and continued extramarital affair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-03-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 12:48 IST
A 26-year-old woman from Bhangela village has been accused of poisoning her husband, leading to his hospitalization. Police have named Pinki as the primary suspect, who is currently absconding, according to Circle Officer Ramashish Yadav.

The case emerged after a complaint was filed by the victim's sister, Minakshi, alleging that Anuj Kumar, 30, became unwell after consuming coffee prepared by his wife on March 25. Doctors at the hospital suspect poisoning as the cause of his condition.

Authorities are also investigating claims that Pinki was forced into her marriage with Anuj Kumar two years ago, while she maintained a relationship with another man. The police are working to verify these allegations as part of their ongoing inquiry.

