Rising Threats: Anti-India Graffiti on US Hindu Temples

Recent years have seen several instances of anti-India graffiti defacing Hindu temples in the US, the Indian government informed Parliament. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh stated that diplomatic channels are being used to address these hate crimes, while local authorities are urged to strengthen security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 20:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In recent years, Hindu temples across the United States have been defaced with anti-India graffiti, raising concerns among the Indian community and prompting official responses. Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, informed Parliament about these incidents on Friday in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The Indian government has taken up the matter with the United States through diplomatic channels, demanding action and support, Singh noted. He assured that each reported incident of such desecration is addressed promptly to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Local temple management and community associations have also registered complaints with law enforcement agencies, seeking proper investigation and increased security measures. U.S. authorities have labeled these acts as hate crimes, and members of Congress are pushing for a comprehensive strategy to counter hate crimes against Hindus in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Social Media's Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China's Demonstration City Policy

How China's Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

