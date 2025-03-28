Rising Threats: Anti-India Graffiti on US Hindu Temples

In recent years, Hindu temples across the United States have been defaced with anti-India graffiti, raising concerns among the Indian community and prompting official responses. Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, informed Parliament about these incidents on Friday in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The Indian government has taken up the matter with the United States through diplomatic channels, demanding action and support, Singh noted. He assured that each reported incident of such desecration is addressed promptly to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Local temple management and community associations have also registered complaints with law enforcement agencies, seeking proper investigation and increased security measures. U.S. authorities have labeled these acts as hate crimes, and members of Congress are pushing for a comprehensive strategy to counter hate crimes against Hindus in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)