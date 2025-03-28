Journalist's Arrest Sparks Outcry: Press Freedom at Stake

Assam journalist Dilwar Hussain Mozumder, recently arrested and granted bail, finds himself at the center of controversy following his re-arrest in a second, undisclosed case. The journalist has been accused of criminal trespass, mischief, and other charges after probing financial irregularities at a local bank.

The rearrest has triggered an uproar within media circles, with both the Gauhati Press Club and the Press Club of India condemning the action as an attack on press freedom. Journalist associations have organized a series of protests, highlighting concerns over the safety of journalists and expressing solidarity with Mozumder.

Statements issued by journalist forums argue that the arrest appears politicized, with some claiming it serves as a distraction from Mozumder's investigations into financial misconduct. Calls have echoed for respecting the journalistic duty and safeguarding the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of press.

(With inputs from agencies.)