Journalist's Arrest Sparks Outcry: Press Freedom at Stake

Assam journalist Dilwar Hussain Mozumder was granted bail but re-arrested in a second case, sparking protests from journalist bodies. The charges involve criminal trespass and threats. Journalist organizations express concern about press freedom, citing attempts to distract from core issues affecting the media's role in democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:13 IST
Assam journalist Dilwar Hussain Mozumder, recently arrested and granted bail, finds himself at the center of controversy following his re-arrest in a second, undisclosed case. The journalist has been accused of criminal trespass, mischief, and other charges after probing financial irregularities at a local bank.

The rearrest has triggered an uproar within media circles, with both the Gauhati Press Club and the Press Club of India condemning the action as an attack on press freedom. Journalist associations have organized a series of protests, highlighting concerns over the safety of journalists and expressing solidarity with Mozumder.

Statements issued by journalist forums argue that the arrest appears politicized, with some claiming it serves as a distraction from Mozumder's investigations into financial misconduct. Calls have echoed for respecting the journalistic duty and safeguarding the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of press.

