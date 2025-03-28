High Court Grants Bail to Lawyer Accused of Terror Links

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to a lawyer, Shaikh Sadique Isaq Qureshi, who was arrested for alleged links to the banned terror outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). The court observed that there was no evidence of him committing or instigating any terrorist acts.

Qureshi was apprehended by Maharashtra's Anti Terrorism Squad under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act last year. Prosecutors pointed to controversial material found on his mobile phone, but the court found no basis to conclude he had taken action to support it.

Despite the prosecution's claims that Qureshi sought to undermine India's Constitution by promoting personal laws, the division bench noted that no charges have been framed yet and found nothing unlawful in his lectures cited in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)