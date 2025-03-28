Left Menu

High Court Grants Bail to Lawyer Accused of Terror Links

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to lawyer Shaikh Sadique Isaq Qureshi, detained for alleged ties with PFI, citing lack of evidence for terrorist acts or instigation. No crime was attributed to him despite alarming content on his device, and charges have yet to be filed.

Updated: 28-03-2025 21:15 IST

  • India

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to a lawyer, Shaikh Sadique Isaq Qureshi, who was arrested for alleged links to the banned terror outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). The court observed that there was no evidence of him committing or instigating any terrorist acts.

Qureshi was apprehended by Maharashtra's Anti Terrorism Squad under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act last year. Prosecutors pointed to controversial material found on his mobile phone, but the court found no basis to conclude he had taken action to support it.

Despite the prosecution's claims that Qureshi sought to undermine India's Constitution by promoting personal laws, the division bench noted that no charges have been framed yet and found nothing unlawful in his lectures cited in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

