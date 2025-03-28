Left Menu

Tragic Unrest: Hospital Vandalized Following Mysterious Death of Local Staff

A hospital in Durgaganj, Raniganj, was vandalized after the mysterious death of Komal Saroj, a 22-year-old staff member. Her mother alleged gang rape and murder, sparking violent protests. Police personnel were injured during the unrest. Investigations are underway with several accusations against the hospital staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions escalated in Durgaganj, Raniganj, as locals vandalized a private hospital following the mysterious death of a 22-year-old female staff member, Komal Saroj, on Friday. The unrest resulted in injuries to several people, including police personnel, as they faced the angered crowd.

Komal Saroj, who was employed at a multi-specialty clinic in Durgaganj Bazaar, passed away under undisclosed circumstances on Thursday evening. The hospital's decision to send her body home without informing the authorities fueled outrage among the locals, according to Station House Officer Aditya Singh.

The situation intensified when Komal's mother, Heerawati, accused the hospital staff, including six individuals such as Dr. Amit Pandey, of gang rape and murder. The police responded by launching an investigation, sending Komal's body for post-mortem, and initiating legal proceedings to bring clarity to this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

