Gujarat High Court Grants Bail to Asaram Again

The Gujarat High Court has granted a three-month temporary bail extension to Asaram, a self-styled godman serving life imprisonment for rape. Previously, the Supreme Court had granted him interim bail until March 31. Currently receiving ayurvedic treatment, Asaram's legal team sought the extension as the deadline approached.

Updated: 28-03-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:45 IST
The Gujarat High Court has granted a three-month temporary bail extension to Asaram, a self-styled godman convicted of rape and serving a life sentence. His lawyers successfully argued for the extension as his interim bail was about to expire.

This follows an earlier decision by the Supreme Court, which had initially granted Asaram interim bail until March 31. The 81-year-old is currently in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, where he is undergoing ayurvedic treatment.

Asaram's team sought the additional bail period as the initial deadline approached, marking another chapter in the high-profile legal battle involving the controversial figure.

