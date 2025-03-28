Arrest in Nagpur Violence: Key Accused Apprehended

In a significant development, police have arrested Faizan Khatib, a primary suspect in the Nagpur violence that erupted on March 17.

Khatib, from Akola, was apprehended on Thursday and is currently in police custody. He allegedly partook in the March 17 disturbance during his visit to Nagpur for Ramzan.

The unrest was triggered by rumors that a religious 'chadar' was burnt. The incident occurred amidst protests demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, leading to over 110 arrests, including key figure Fahim Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)