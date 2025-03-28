Arrest in Nagpur Violence: Key Accused Apprehended
Faizan Khatib, a key accused in the Nagpur violence on March 17, has been arrested. He allegedly participated in the unrest, which erupted over rumors of a 'chadar' with holy inscriptions being burnt. Over 110 individuals, including another key accused, Fahim Khan, have been arrested.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:53 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, police have arrested Faizan Khatib, a primary suspect in the Nagpur violence that erupted on March 17.
Khatib, from Akola, was apprehended on Thursday and is currently in police custody. He allegedly partook in the March 17 disturbance during his visit to Nagpur for Ramzan.
The unrest was triggered by rumors that a religious 'chadar' was burnt. The incident occurred amidst protests demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, leading to over 110 arrests, including key figure Fahim Khan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- violence
- Faizan Khatib
- arrest
- Ramzan
- mob
- rampage
- VHP
- Bajrang Dal
- Aurangzeb
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Heightened Security in Delhi for Holi and Ramzan
Tensions Rise as Kashmir's Chief Cleric Faces House Arrest during Ramzan
Delhi Police Crackdown: Major Bust of Arms and Mobile Smuggling Rings
U.S. Tariffs on Global Automobile Imports Loom
Tripura CM Boosts Forensic Solving with Mobile Vans & Empowers Women Students