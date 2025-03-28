Left Menu

Government Pushes for Stricter Controls on Social Media Content

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the responsibility of intermediaries, especially social media, under the IT Rules 2021 to ensure safe and lawful internet usage. The government requires platforms to remove unlawful content promptly upon notice and emphasized accountability to maintain a trusted digital space.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:32 IST
Government Pushes for Stricter Controls on Social Media Content
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reiterated the stringent obligations imposed on intermediaries, including social media, by the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. These guidelines are designed to promote a safe, trustworthy, and accountable internet environment, ensuring any unlawful content is effectively addressed.

During a session in the Rajya Sabha, Minister Vaishnaw responded to questions regarding the ministry's request for social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to remove 285 videos connected to a New Delhi railway station stampede incident. The policy aims to ensure such platforms exercise due diligence in content management.

Failure to comply with these obligations results in losing legal protection. Intermediaries must actively prevent the hosting or transmission of illegal content and remove such information when notified by either court orders or official government notices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025