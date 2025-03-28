Government Pushes for Stricter Controls on Social Media Content

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reiterated the stringent obligations imposed on intermediaries, including social media, by the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. These guidelines are designed to promote a safe, trustworthy, and accountable internet environment, ensuring any unlawful content is effectively addressed.

During a session in the Rajya Sabha, Minister Vaishnaw responded to questions regarding the ministry's request for social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to remove 285 videos connected to a New Delhi railway station stampede incident. The policy aims to ensure such platforms exercise due diligence in content management.

Failure to comply with these obligations results in losing legal protection. Intermediaries must actively prevent the hosting or transmission of illegal content and remove such information when notified by either court orders or official government notices.

(With inputs from agencies.)