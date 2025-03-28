Left Menu

Karnataka's Mineral Rights Tax Bill Faces Presidential Review

The Karnataka Mineral Rights and Mineral Bearing Land Tax Bill, reserved for President Draupadi Murmu's assent, proposes retrospective taxation on mineral rights. Passed in December's legislative session, it aims to generate Rs 4,713 crore. Governor Gehlot expressed concerns about constitutional transgressions and impacts on central acts and state interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:37 IST
Karnataka's Mineral Rights Tax Bill Faces Presidential Review
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Mineral Rights and Mineral Bearing Land Tax Bill has been sent to President Draupadi Murmu for assent, following Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's concerns over its constitutional violations and potential adverse impacts on other states.

The Bill, passed in December, allows the government to tax mineral rights and owners retrospectively from April 1, 2005, expected to generate Rs 4,713 crore. It levies a tax ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 100 per tonne of minerals.

Governor Gehlot highlighted that the Bill might encroach on areas covered by federal laws like the Environmental Protection Act. He stressed that the legislation aims to enrich the state excessively and might infringe on previously established parliamentary statutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025