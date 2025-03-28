Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Demands Action on Malda Community Clashes

The Calcutta High Court has directed the district magistrate and police superintendent in Malda to submit a report on recent clashes between communities in Mothabari. With tensions high, the court emphasized the need for cautious action to restore peace, including arresting offenders and verifying media evidence.

Updated: 28-03-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:48 IST

The Calcutta High Court has ordered the district magistrate and superintendent of police in West Bengal's Malda to file an action taken report following violent clashes between two communities in the Mothabari area.

The court stressed the importance of acting carefully and adopting suitable measures to ensure safety and security for those affected by the violence, highlighting the state's duty to protect citizens' rights.

Judges directed the state to restore peace and asked for offenders to be arrested while reviewing media content related to the incidents. Authorities have already deployed police and suspended internet services to prevent further violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

