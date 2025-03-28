Calcutta High Court Demands Action on Malda Community Clashes

The Calcutta High Court has ordered the district magistrate and superintendent of police in West Bengal's Malda to file an action taken report following violent clashes between two communities in the Mothabari area.

The court stressed the importance of acting carefully and adopting suitable measures to ensure safety and security for those affected by the violence, highlighting the state's duty to protect citizens' rights.

Judges directed the state to restore peace and asked for offenders to be arrested while reviewing media content related to the incidents. Authorities have already deployed police and suspended internet services to prevent further violence.

