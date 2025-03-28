Left Menu

Kerala High Court Dismisses Probe Plea Against CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kerala High Court dismissed Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan's plea seeking a probe into financial transactions between Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter's defunct IT firm and Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd. The court found insufficient evidence of corruption and quashed claims of political motivation in the plea.

Kerala High Court Dismisses Probe Plea Against CM Pinarayi Vijayan
The Kerala High Court has turned down a plea by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, who sought an investigation into alleged financial transactions involving Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter. The case related to transactions between her defunct IT firm, Exalogic, and the private mining company Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL).

Justice K Babu dismissed the plea, citing a lack of evidence constituting the offense of corruption. The court noted that the facts did not provide enough grounds to take cognizance, though they raised suspicion. Kuzhalnadan was informed he could file a new complaint if he obtained more evidence in the future.

Ruling CPI(M) leaders welcomed the court's decision, emphasizing it as a setback for their opponents—the UDF and BJP—who were accused of trying to smear CM Vijayan's reputation. Meanwhile, an ongoing investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) continues regarding related money laundering allegations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

