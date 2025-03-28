Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Jammu Over Police Killings; Parties Unite Against Terrorism

Protests broke out across the Jammu region after four policemen were killed by terrorists in Kathua. Political parties, including Congress and the BJP, united to demand robust anti-terrorism operations. Accusations against Pakistan for fostering terrorism were prominent, alongside criticisms of the BJP's governance in maintaining regional security.

Updated: 28-03-2025 23:23 IST
  • India

In the wake of a deadly encounter in Kathua district that claimed the lives of four policemen, the Jammu region witnessed widespread protests on Friday. Political parties, including the Congress, BJP, Shiv Sena Dogra Front, and Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, spearheaded demonstrations condemning Pakistan and demanding intensified counterterrorism operations.

Citing the recent surge in violence, Congress leader Raman Bhalla criticized the BJP-led government's security policies. He accused the ruling party of failing to stabilize Jammu, pointing to escalating terrorist activity as evidence of inadequate governance.

The BJP and allied groups held rallies, urging the government to execute comprehensive combing operations in Jammu's hilly terrains. Demonstrators burned effigies and Pakistani flags to signify their denouncement of terrorism and Pakistan's alleged involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

