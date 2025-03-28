Protests Erupt in Jammu Over Police Killings; Parties Unite Against Terrorism

In the wake of a deadly encounter in Kathua district that claimed the lives of four policemen, the Jammu region witnessed widespread protests on Friday. Political parties, including the Congress, BJP, Shiv Sena Dogra Front, and Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, spearheaded demonstrations condemning Pakistan and demanding intensified counterterrorism operations.

Citing the recent surge in violence, Congress leader Raman Bhalla criticized the BJP-led government's security policies. He accused the ruling party of failing to stabilize Jammu, pointing to escalating terrorist activity as evidence of inadequate governance.

The BJP and allied groups held rallies, urging the government to execute comprehensive combing operations in Jammu's hilly terrains. Demonstrators burned effigies and Pakistani flags to signify their denouncement of terrorism and Pakistan's alleged involvement.

