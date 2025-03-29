Supreme Court Battle: Trump's Use of Antiquated Alien Enemies Act

The Trump administration has petitioned the Supreme Court to remove a block on its use of the Alien Enemies Act, dating back to 1798, to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members swiftly. This request has sparked a legal stand-off regarding the balance of power between the executive branch and the judiciary in matters of national security.

The Justice Department emphasized the president's authority in conducting national security-related operations, citing the Constitution as the basis. They claim that the Cleveland District Judge's ruling halts essential security actions under outdated legal constraints not suited for the current context.

The American Civil Liberties Union, representing the Venezuelan men affected, contends that the measure unfairly denies due process guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. They argue Trump's appeal to the Alien Enemies Act stretches beyond its intended purpose, as it should only apply in declared wartime, not applied to detained civilians. The Supreme Court now awaits further arguments in this complex constitutional battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)