Court Allows Trump to Dismiss Key Labor Agency Members

An appeals court has ruled that former President Donald Trump can dismiss two members from independent labor-related agencies, overturning previous orders that blocked the removals. The ruling impacts Cathy Harris of the Merit Systems Protection Board and Gwynne Wilcox of the National Labour Relations Board, influencing agency independence and control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2025 01:40 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 01:40 IST
  • United States

An appeals court determined that former President Donald Trump has the authority to dismiss two board members from independent labor agencies, overturning previous judicial blocks on their removal.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit's decision affects Cathy Harris of the Merit Systems Protection Board and Gwynne Wilcox of the National Labour Relations Board. These rulings challenged earlier determinations by judges Rudolph Contreras and Beryl Howell, who had previously impeded Trump's actions.

The Justice Department is currently appealing the initial decisions, which could impact the landscape of appointment authority. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden had appointed Harris in 2021 and re-nominated Wilcox for a second term in 2023, spotlighting ongoing tensions in the governance of labor relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

