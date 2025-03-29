Brazilian Supreme Court Clears Bolsonaro in Vaccine Records Probe

The Brazilian Supreme Court has cleared former President Jair Bolsonaro of accusations that he forged COVID-19 vaccine records, according to a decision revealed on Friday. Justice Alexandre de Moraes dismissed the investigation following a decision by Prosecutor General Paulo Gonet, who concluded that the charges could not stand solely on a plea-bargain claim.

This ruling arrives just after a separate judicial move in which a Supreme Court panel authorized a trial against Bolsonaro. In that case, Bolsonaro is accused of plotting to overthrow the government after his defeat in the 2022 election. The latest decision underscores the complexity of Bolsonaro's legal challenges following his presidential tenure.

Justice de Moraes concurred with Gonet's evaluation, emphasizing the need for independent evidence before pressing charges. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro's legal team has not yet issued a statement in response to Friday's development. The former leader was previously accused by federal police of arranging fraudulent vaccine records during the pandemic, via his aide Mauro Cid.

(With inputs from agencies.)