Global Turmoil: Major Events Shaping Our World

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the President of Ukraine, expressed reservations regarding a mineral rights deal proposed by the U.S., fearing it could hinder Ukraine's EU integration. The Ukrainian administration is in the process of evaluating the deal, which reportedly involves extensive claims on the nation's natural resources.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney described a recent dialogue as 'productive'. Despite this, Carney confirmed Canada's intent to impose retaliatory tariffs, labeling Trump's threats as a betrayal of bilateral relations.

In other news, a former Haitian mayor was convicted of visa fraud in the U.S., while South Sudan's Vice President Riek Machar has been arrested over charges of inciting rebellion. Additionally, the International Criminal Court is examining Chile's evidence on the Venezuelan dissident's murder, linked to human rights abuses.

A significant earthquake in Myanmar resulted in over 140 casualties, with widespread destruction in Mandalay. Regionally, the U.S. highlighted the Lebanese government's duty to disarm Hezbollah, and warned Denmark about Greenland's security, amid rising global tensions.

