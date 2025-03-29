Tension in Budgam: Controversial Youm-e-Quds Procession Sparks Legal Action

Tensions flared in Budgam district as police registered a case against organizers and participants of a controversial procession on Friday. The Youm-e-Quds event in Sonpah village, central Kashmir, allegedly escalated into a law-and-order concern when slogans deemed objectionable were raised.

The annual pro-Palestine event, observed on the last Friday of the Islamic month of Ramzan, saw significant crowd participation. Police reported that the procession not only disrupted the peace but also blocked the Sonpah-Beerwah road, causing public inconvenience.

Authorities confirmed that legal action is underway following the filing of charges under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. They have urged citizens to remain calm and avoid engaging in activities that compromise public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)