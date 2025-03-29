Left Menu

Doctor Accused of Negligence After C-Section Complication

A female doctor faces allegations of medical negligence following a C-section delivery at Sirohi Nursing Home in 2018, where a bundle of cotton was allegedly left inside a patient's abdomen, causing severe pain. The case was registered after a court order, while the doctor denies the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 29-03-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 15:38 IST
Doctor Accused of Negligence After C-Section Complication
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A female doctor has been accused of medical negligence after reportedly leaving a bundle of cotton inside a woman's abdomen following a C-section. The case was registered at TP Nagar police station on a court order after a complaint by Rajni Sharma, who underwent the surgery.

Rajni Sharma alleges that after giving birth at Sirohi Nursing Home in 2018, she suffered ongoing stomach pain. Despite numerous consultations, Dr. Shikha Jain diagnosed her with stomach ulcers, while the real issue was a cotton bundle left behind during surgery.

The situation escalated when Sharma, unable to get a response from authorities, sought legal intervention. Dr. Jain refutes the charges, claiming they are a ploy for monetary gain. Meanwhile, Meerut police are investigating the allegations further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025