Doctor Accused of Negligence After C-Section Complication

A female doctor has been accused of medical negligence after reportedly leaving a bundle of cotton inside a woman's abdomen following a C-section. The case was registered at TP Nagar police station on a court order after a complaint by Rajni Sharma, who underwent the surgery.

Rajni Sharma alleges that after giving birth at Sirohi Nursing Home in 2018, she suffered ongoing stomach pain. Despite numerous consultations, Dr. Shikha Jain diagnosed her with stomach ulcers, while the real issue was a cotton bundle left behind during surgery.

The situation escalated when Sharma, unable to get a response from authorities, sought legal intervention. Dr. Jain refutes the charges, claiming they are a ploy for monetary gain. Meanwhile, Meerut police are investigating the allegations further.

(With inputs from agencies.)