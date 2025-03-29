Crackdown on Extortion: Police Arrest Trio Impersonating TSPC Commanders

In a significant police operation in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, three individuals were apprehended for allegedly extorting money from mine and crusher owners.

Identified as Shahid Ansari, Ashok Singh, and Makdas Ansari, the accused posed as 'area commanders' of the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee, a splinter faction of the CPI (Maoist), to demand levies. Their arrests followed a complaint by mine operator Mohan Murari Dev, who reported an extortion attempt.

The police recovered a country-made pistol, looted mobile phones, and a motorcycle used in the crime from the trio, as confirmed by Garhwa Superintendent of Police, Deepak Kumar Pandey.

