Guinea's Junta Pardons Ex-Dictator: A Controversial Turn

In a contentious move, Guinea's ruling junta has granted a pardon to former dictator Moussa "Dadis" Camara. Camara had been serving a 20-year sentence following his conviction in July 2024 for crimes against humanity tied to the 2009 stadium massacre.

The massacre, which resulted in at least 157 deaths and numerous rapes, became the focal point of Camara's trial. Troops opened fire on protestors opposing Camara's presidential aspirations following his coup the previous year.

Human Rights Watch implicated Camara's close aides, noting their presence at the scene of the massacre. Survivors detailed horrific accounts of violence, later attributing the brutality to Camara's presidential guard.

(With inputs from agencies.)