Shocking Attack: Air Force Engineer Gunned Down in High-Security Zone

An Indian Air Force civil engineer was tragically shot dead while sleeping at his official residence in the high-security cantonment area of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, early on Saturday. The deceased, SN Mishra, fell victim to gunfire from an unknown assailant who attacked from outside his room window, according to reports from Puramufti Station House Officer Manoj Singh.

The attack occurred while Mishra's wife and son were inside the residence but in separate rooms. Mishra, aged 51, was immediately transported to the Army hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The police have deployed surveillance teams to the site and gathered CCTV footage, revealing an intruder scaling the perimeter fence. Authorities are actively searching for the perpetrator.

The incident has led to sharp criticism from political figures, with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav condemning the state's handling of law and order. Meanwhile, investigations continue as police await a formal complaint from Mishra's family for further legal proceedings. Mishra is survived by his wife, daughter, and son.

(With inputs from agencies.)