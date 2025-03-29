Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of IPS Officer and Relative

An IPS officer and his relative died in a road accident in Nagarkurnool, Telangana. Sudhakar Pathare was heading to Srisailam when his vehicle collided with a bus. The Telangana Police have informed their Maharashtra counterparts. The bodies were taken to a health centre in Kalwakurthy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-03-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 18:24 IST
Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of IPS Officer and Relative
Accident
  • Country:
  • India

A road accident in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana resulted in the deaths of an IPS officer from Maharashtra and his relative, police reported on Saturday.

Sudhakar Pathare, serving with the Mumbai Police, was en route to Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh when his vehicle collided with an oncoming bus, officials said.

Following the incident, Telangana Police notified their counterparts in Maharashtra, with the victims' bodies being moved to a primary health centre in Kalwakurthy for further procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025