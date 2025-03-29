Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of IPS Officer and Relative

A road accident in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana resulted in the deaths of an IPS officer from Maharashtra and his relative, police reported on Saturday.

Sudhakar Pathare, serving with the Mumbai Police, was en route to Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh when his vehicle collided with an oncoming bus, officials said.

Following the incident, Telangana Police notified their counterparts in Maharashtra, with the victims' bodies being moved to a primary health centre in Kalwakurthy for further procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)