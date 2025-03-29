Left Menu

Honoring Heroes: Last Rites of Brave J&K Policemen

Four police personnel were laid to rest with full honors after being killed in a terrorist encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. Thousands attended the funerals to honor their bravery. Leaders called for continued efforts against terrorism, emphasizing the sacrifices these officers made for peace and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-03-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 18:25 IST
Honoring Heroes: Last Rites of Brave J&K Policemen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The last rites for four brave police personnel, killed in a deadly encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, were held with full honors in their hometowns. Participating officers vowed to eradicate terrorism from the area.

Head constable Jagbir Singh and selection grade constables Tariq Ahmad, Balwinder Singh Chib, and Jaswant Singh lost their lives during the two-day gunfight in the remote Safiyan forest. Thousands attended the emotional ceremonies, raising slogans to honor the fallen officers, while officials condemned Pakistan's role in sponsoring terrorism.

Led by senior political figures, community leaders emphasized the officers' sacrifices, calling for a decisive response to Pakistani-backed terrorism. The villagers remembered the slain policemen as kind-hearted individuals, asserting that their sacrifices in defending peace would not go in vain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

