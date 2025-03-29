Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims IPS Officer's Life

An IPS officer from Maharashtra, Sudhakar Pathare, and his relative died in a road accident in Telangana. Traveling in a multi-purpose vehicle, they collided with a bus en route to Srisailam. Despite efforts, both succumbed to injuries. The driver was hospitalized, and formalities are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-03-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 21:48 IST
Tragic Road Accident Claims IPS Officer's Life
Accident
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves across police departments, an IPS officer from Maharashtra and his relative lost their lives in a road accident in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana. The senior officer, Sudhakar Pathare, was currently serving in Mumbai and had been in Hyderabad for advanced training at the esteemed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

The accident occurred when Pathare was on his way to the temple town of Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh. Traveling in a multi-purpose vehicle with his relative, the vehicle collided head-on with a bus in the Amarabad mandal area, according to police reports.

Emergency teams rushed to the scene, yet despite their best efforts, Pathare and his relative could not be saved and succumbed to their injuries en route to the hospital. The injured driver of the vehicle, however, was admitted to a hospital for treatment. An ongoing investigation seeks to determine the exact cause of the crash, and procedures are being completed for the bodies to be repatriated to Maharashtra. The Telangana Police have been in touch with their Maharashtra counterparts to coordinate these efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025