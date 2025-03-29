Tragic Road Accident Claims IPS Officer's Life
An IPS officer from Maharashtra, Sudhakar Pathare, and his relative died in a road accident in Telangana. Traveling in a multi-purpose vehicle, they collided with a bus en route to Srisailam. Despite efforts, both succumbed to injuries. The driver was hospitalized, and formalities are underway.
In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves across police departments, an IPS officer from Maharashtra and his relative lost their lives in a road accident in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana. The senior officer, Sudhakar Pathare, was currently serving in Mumbai and had been in Hyderabad for advanced training at the esteemed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.
The accident occurred when Pathare was on his way to the temple town of Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh. Traveling in a multi-purpose vehicle with his relative, the vehicle collided head-on with a bus in the Amarabad mandal area, according to police reports.
Emergency teams rushed to the scene, yet despite their best efforts, Pathare and his relative could not be saved and succumbed to their injuries en route to the hospital. The injured driver of the vehicle, however, was admitted to a hospital for treatment. An ongoing investigation seeks to determine the exact cause of the crash, and procedures are being completed for the bodies to be repatriated to Maharashtra. The Telangana Police have been in touch with their Maharashtra counterparts to coordinate these efforts.
