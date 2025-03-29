Unwavering Resolve: Jagjit Singh Dallewal's Ongoing Hunger Strike
Jagjit Singh Dallewal continues his hunger strike despite drinking water after detained farmers were released. Conflicting claims between Punjab's government and farmer leaders highlight the situation. Dallewal remains committed to his demands, including a legal guarantee for crop Minimum Support Price (MSP), pressing the government for negotiations.
Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a farmer leader from Punjab, remains steadfast in his indefinite hunger strike, continuing despite having taken water after detained farmers were released, a move the Punjab government claims ended the fast. Nevertheless, supporters assert Dallewal's protest persists in pressing for farmers' demands, including a Minimum Support Price guarantee.
The situation has sparked debate, with Punjab's government informing the Supreme Court of the hunger strike's conclusion, while farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar countered that Dallewal only drank water after all detained farmers were released, reaffirming the ongoing nature of the protest unresolved. Multiple farmer leaders had been released following temporary detentions.
Amidst the protests, controversy emerged over alleged thefts during the police eviction of farmers from protest sites. A police constable faces arrest for alleged involvement in such thefts, as farmers report missing belongings. The broader unrest underscores longstanding tensions, with farmer leaders seeking intervention and resolution from the state.
