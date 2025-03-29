Left Menu

Unwavering Resolve: Jagjit Singh Dallewal's Ongoing Hunger Strike

Jagjit Singh Dallewal continues his hunger strike despite drinking water after detained farmers were released. Conflicting claims between Punjab's government and farmer leaders highlight the situation. Dallewal remains committed to his demands, including a legal guarantee for crop Minimum Support Price (MSP), pressing the government for negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-03-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 21:54 IST
Unwavering Resolve: Jagjit Singh Dallewal's Ongoing Hunger Strike
Dallewal
  • Country:
  • India

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a farmer leader from Punjab, remains steadfast in his indefinite hunger strike, continuing despite having taken water after detained farmers were released, a move the Punjab government claims ended the fast. Nevertheless, supporters assert Dallewal's protest persists in pressing for farmers' demands, including a Minimum Support Price guarantee.

The situation has sparked debate, with Punjab's government informing the Supreme Court of the hunger strike's conclusion, while farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar countered that Dallewal only drank water after all detained farmers were released, reaffirming the ongoing nature of the protest unresolved. Multiple farmer leaders had been released following temporary detentions.

Amidst the protests, controversy emerged over alleged thefts during the police eviction of farmers from protest sites. A police constable faces arrest for alleged involvement in such thefts, as farmers report missing belongings. The broader unrest underscores longstanding tensions, with farmer leaders seeking intervention and resolution from the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025