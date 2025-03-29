Streamlining Defence Pensions: The SPARSH Impact

Left Menu

The Defence Ministry has integrated nearly 31 lakh of the 32 lakh defence pensioners into the SPARSH platform, ensuring direct pension disbursement. Launched in October 2020, SPARSH is a 'Digital India' initiative aimed at efficiently managing pensions. Outreach is being extended to remote areas and veterans through RPSA and other programs.

Updated: 29-03-2025 22:47 IST
The Defence Ministry announced on Saturday that nearly 31 lakh of the country's 32 lakh defence pensioners have been successfully integrated into the System for Pension Administration - Raksha (SPARSH) platform. This integration ensures their pensions are directly credited into their bank accounts.

Coinciding with the 'Digital India' initiative, SPARSH, launched in October 2020, aims to offer a transparent and efficient solution for pension management. It has revolutionized the process of sanctioning and disbursing pensions to both armed forces personnel and defence civilians throughout India.

To aid those in remote areas lacking digital facilities, the ministry has organized various Raksha Pension Samadhan Ayojans (RPSA). Additionally, more than 90 SPARSH outreach programs and participant events with ESM rallies and veteran meets have been conducted to support veterans and their families.

