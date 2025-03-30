Left Menu

Mystery at Sea: Chinese Nationals Vanish in Ghanaian Waters

Three Chinese nationals have gone missing and are believed to have been kidnapped following a suspected pirate attack on a Ghanaian-registered fishing vessel. The event occurred in Ghanaian waters, and the West African nation's army reported the incident on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 02:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Three Chinese nationals are reportedly missing after a suspected pirate attack on a Ghanaian-registered fishing vessel. The incident unfolded in the waters off Ghana and has sparked a search and rescue operation.

The West African nation's army confirmed the disappearance on Saturday, raising concerns about safety in the region's maritime routes.

This latest incident underlines the ongoing threat of piracy, which continues to impact international shipping and fishing industries in the Gulf of Guinea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

