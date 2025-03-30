Mystery at Sea: Chinese Nationals Vanish in Ghanaian Waters

Three Chinese nationals are reportedly missing after a suspected pirate attack on a Ghanaian-registered fishing vessel. The incident unfolded in the waters off Ghana and has sparked a search and rescue operation.

The West African nation's army confirmed the disappearance on Saturday, raising concerns about safety in the region's maritime routes.

This latest incident underlines the ongoing threat of piracy, which continues to impact international shipping and fishing industries in the Gulf of Guinea.

