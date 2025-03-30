Left Menu

Congress Urges PM Modi for Probe into Assam Journalist's Arrest

Senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch an investigation into the arrest of journalist Dilwar Hussain Mozumder by Assam Police. Claims of financial misconduct within the Assam Co-operative Apex Bank and concerns over press freedom are central to the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-03-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 12:14 IST
Congress Urges PM Modi for Probe into Assam Journalist's Arrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to launch an inquiry into the arrest of journalist Dilwar Hussain Mozumder by the Assam Police. The journalist was detained while covering a protest against alleged financial misdeeds at a state-run bank.

Gogoi, in a letter to the Prime Minister, also demanded an independent investigation into the purported financial scam involving the Assam Co-operative Apex Bank (ACAB), where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma serves as a director and BJP MLA Biswajit Phukan is the chairman.

The arrest of Mozumder, assistant general secretary of the Gauhati Press Club, has ignited nationwide protests among journalists, spotlighting deeper issues of press freedom and constitutional rights. Concerns have been raised about the police's alleged misuse of power, with calls for immediate intervention by the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025