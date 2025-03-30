Congress Urges PM Modi for Probe into Assam Journalist's Arrest

Senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to launch an inquiry into the arrest of journalist Dilwar Hussain Mozumder by the Assam Police. The journalist was detained while covering a protest against alleged financial misdeeds at a state-run bank.

Gogoi, in a letter to the Prime Minister, also demanded an independent investigation into the purported financial scam involving the Assam Co-operative Apex Bank (ACAB), where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma serves as a director and BJP MLA Biswajit Phukan is the chairman.

The arrest of Mozumder, assistant general secretary of the Gauhati Press Club, has ignited nationwide protests among journalists, spotlighting deeper issues of press freedom and constitutional rights. Concerns have been raised about the police's alleged misuse of power, with calls for immediate intervention by the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)