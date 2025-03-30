Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants in East Delhi
Two Bangladeshi nationals were detained in East Delhi as part of a drive to deport illegal immigrants. They allegedly entered India via river routes. The Delhi Police are tracing the network facilitating illegal entry. Deportation proceedings are underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 13:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Two suspected Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in East Delhi were detained as part of a concerted effort to identify and deport unlawful immigrants, police confirmed on Sunday.
The two women, Atifa from Faridpur and Asma from Narsingdi, allegedly entered India through river channels before eventually settling in the capital city, attempting to evade detection.
The Delhi Police, acting on specific information, conducted multiple raids in the Mandawali area which resulted in their detention. Legal proceedings have been initiated, and authorities are working to dismantle the network that aided their entry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- illegal
- immigrants
- Delhi
- detention
- deportation
- Bangladesh
- police
- raid
- network
- entry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Guterres' Solidarity Mission: A Ramadan Visit to Bangladesh
Amit Shah to Unveil Modernized Police Academy in Assam
Tragic Loss: Bihar ASI Murder Highlights Growing Threats to Police Personnel
Rajasthan Police Boycott Holi for Promotion Demands
Cybercrime Crackdown: Police Nab Extortionist in Online Blackmail Case