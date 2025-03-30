Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants in East Delhi

Two Bangladeshi nationals were detained in East Delhi as part of a drive to deport illegal immigrants. They allegedly entered India via river routes. The Delhi Police are tracing the network facilitating illegal entry. Deportation proceedings are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 13:30 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants in East Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two suspected Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in East Delhi were detained as part of a concerted effort to identify and deport unlawful immigrants, police confirmed on Sunday.

The two women, Atifa from Faridpur and Asma from Narsingdi, allegedly entered India through river channels before eventually settling in the capital city, attempting to evade detection.

The Delhi Police, acting on specific information, conducted multiple raids in the Mandawali area which resulted in their detention. Legal proceedings have been initiated, and authorities are working to dismantle the network that aided their entry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025