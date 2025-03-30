Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants in East Delhi

Two suspected Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in East Delhi were detained as part of a concerted effort to identify and deport unlawful immigrants, police confirmed on Sunday.

The two women, Atifa from Faridpur and Asma from Narsingdi, allegedly entered India through river channels before eventually settling in the capital city, attempting to evade detection.

The Delhi Police, acting on specific information, conducted multiple raids in the Mandawali area which resulted in their detention. Legal proceedings have been initiated, and authorities are working to dismantle the network that aided their entry.

(With inputs from agencies.)