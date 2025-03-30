Counterfeit Currency Crackdown in Sarojini Nagar

In a significant move against currency fraud, two women have been taken into custody for allegedly circulating counterfeit notes in Sarojini Nagar Market, southwest Delhi, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The operation led to the seizure of 33 fake Rs 100 notes from the suspects, identified as Rani Jha from Faridabad, Haryana, and Akaansha Desai from Garacharama village in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Their arrest followed a police tip-off during foot patrol on March 19.

Police have registered an FIR against the accused, who admitted to using the counterfeit notes for market shopping. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the origin of the fake currency and possible links to larger syndicates.

(With inputs from agencies.)