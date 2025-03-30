Left Menu

Counterfeit Currency Crackdown in Sarojini Nagar

Two women were detained in southwest Delhi for allegedly distributing counterfeit currency in Sarojini Nagar Market. Authorities seized 33 fake Rs 100 notes from them. Arrested individuals, Rani Jha and Akaansha Desai, confessed to shopping with the counterfeit currency. Investigations continue to trace the source and syndicate links.

Updated: 30-03-2025 13:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move against currency fraud, two women have been taken into custody for allegedly circulating counterfeit notes in Sarojini Nagar Market, southwest Delhi, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The operation led to the seizure of 33 fake Rs 100 notes from the suspects, identified as Rani Jha from Faridabad, Haryana, and Akaansha Desai from Garacharama village in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Their arrest followed a police tip-off during foot patrol on March 19.

Police have registered an FIR against the accused, who admitted to using the counterfeit notes for market shopping. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the origin of the fake currency and possible links to larger syndicates.

