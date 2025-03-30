Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha's Hospital Visit: Support for Injured Officers

In a significant gesture of support, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu on Sunday to enquire about the health conditions of police personnel injured during a recent encounter with terrorists in the Kathua district.

The encounter, which unfolded in a remote forested area in Safiyan on March 27, resulted in the deaths of four police officers and two militants reportedly associated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad group. Three additional police officials suffered injuries in the exchange.

During the visit, Lieutenant Governor Sinha received a briefing from senior doctors about the recovery progress of the injured, including Subdivisional Police Officer (Border, Kathua) Dheeraj Katoch and Special Police Officer Bharat Jalhotra. He assured the families of all necessary assistance and instructed hospital officials to provide top-notch care for the officers' swift recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)