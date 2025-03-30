Turning Tides: Naxalites Opt for Peace in Chhattisgarh

In a notable development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lauded the surrender of 50 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh. Shah emphasized the government's dedication to reintegrating those who forsake violence, offering rehabilitation and a path toward development.

Shah urged remaining insurgents to relinquish their arms and integrate into society, underscoring a commitment to curbing Naxalism by March 31, 2026. This, he affirmed, would transition the issue into historical context. Such surrenders are seen as pivotal in diffusing regional tensions.

The involved agencies, including the District Reserve Guard, CRPF, and specialized units such as CoBRA, were instrumental in facilitating the surrenders. Among those surrendering were 14 individuals with significant bounties, underscoring the critical nature of this shift in the conflict dynamics in Chhattisgarh.

