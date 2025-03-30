Left Menu

Turning Tides: Naxalites Opt for Peace in Chhattisgarh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the surrender of 50 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, emphasizing the government's commitment to rehabilitating those who abandon violence. With a collective bounty on many of the surrenderees, Shah reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clear policy of fostering development by integrating former militants into the mainstream.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 17:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lauded the surrender of 50 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh. Shah emphasized the government's dedication to reintegrating those who forsake violence, offering rehabilitation and a path toward development.

Shah urged remaining insurgents to relinquish their arms and integrate into society, underscoring a commitment to curbing Naxalism by March 31, 2026. This, he affirmed, would transition the issue into historical context. Such surrenders are seen as pivotal in diffusing regional tensions.

The involved agencies, including the District Reserve Guard, CRPF, and specialized units such as CoBRA, were instrumental in facilitating the surrenders. Among those surrendering were 14 individuals with significant bounties, underscoring the critical nature of this shift in the conflict dynamics in Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

