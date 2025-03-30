Left Menu

Tragic Stabbing at Wedding: Young Man's Life Cut Short

A 21-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a wedding in Thane, leading to the detention of two juveniles. The incident occurred after an argument escalated. The victim's body was found in Bhatsa river, and the minors are charged with murder, now held in a remand home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 30-03-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 19:00 IST
Tragic Stabbing at Wedding: Young Man's Life Cut Short
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young man met a tragic end at a wedding in Thane's Shahapur area after a heated argument turned deadly. The incident unfolded on March 25, according to police officials.

The deceased, identified as a 21-year-old tractor driver named Balu Wagh, was attending a wedding function when an argument erupted with a minor. The dispute escalated, resulting in Wagh being stabbed to death and his body discarded in Bhatsa river.

Investigators quickly identified two juveniles, both aged 17, as the main suspects. They have since been charged with murder under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are currently detained in a remand home in Bhiwandi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025