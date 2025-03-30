Tragic Stabbing at Wedding: Young Man's Life Cut Short

A young man met a tragic end at a wedding in Thane's Shahapur area after a heated argument turned deadly. The incident unfolded on March 25, according to police officials.

The deceased, identified as a 21-year-old tractor driver named Balu Wagh, was attending a wedding function when an argument erupted with a minor. The dispute escalated, resulting in Wagh being stabbed to death and his body discarded in Bhatsa river.

Investigators quickly identified two juveniles, both aged 17, as the main suspects. They have since been charged with murder under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are currently detained in a remand home in Bhiwandi.

(With inputs from agencies.)