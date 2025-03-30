Left Menu

Maharashtra Mosque Blast: Community Rallies for Peace

A blast occurred at a mosque in Maharashtra's Beed district early Sunday, prompted by gelatin sticks allegedly placed by two individuals. Although no injuries were reported, the incident caused structural damage and unrest. The police have apprehended two suspects and bolstered security to maintain order.

Updated: 30-03-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 19:18 IST
  • India

A blast rattled a mosque in Ardha Masla village, Beed district, Maharashtra, early Sunday morning. The explosion, attributed to gelatin sticks left inside the mosque, caused significant internal damage but thankfully resulted in no injuries, local police reported.

Authorities swiftly apprehended Vijay Rama Gavhane, 22, and Sriram Ashok Sagde, 24. Apparently, Gavhane had previously filmed himself handling the explosives. These gelatin sticks are typically used for blasting in wells and mines, sparking urgency in the investigation headed by the local crime branch.

The incident induced tension in the community, prompting enhanced security measures. The village, known for its inclusive festival celebrations, responded with a repair effort for the mosque. A peace appeal was circulated, emphasizing the community's commitment to maintaining harmony and resisting division.

(With inputs from agencies.)

