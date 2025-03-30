Left Menu

Breaking the Cycle: 50 Naxalites Surrender for Peace and Development in Chhattisgarh

In a significant development, fifty Naxalites, including 14 with substantial rewards on their heads, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur. The cadres cited disillusionment with Maoist ideology and were swayed by government initiatives. The surrender underscores a shift towards peace and development in the previously conflict-ridden region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 30-03-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 19:29 IST
Breaking the Cycle: 50 Naxalites Surrender for Peace and Development in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, fifty Naxalites surrendered on Sunday in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. Among them were 14 members with substantial bounties, reflecting a mounting disenchantment with Maoist ideologies, as reported by police sources.

The surrender, which included ten women, was lauded as an outcome of government efforts such as the 'Niya Nellanar' scheme. These initiatives aim to improve infrastructure in remote areas, providing basic amenities that have swayed many Naxalites towards reconciliation and abandoning violence.

Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed the development, affirming the government's commitment to rehabilitate those who renounce violence, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision to eliminate Left Wing Extremism by 2026. Security forces recorded further success with the neutralization of 18 Naxalites in recent encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025