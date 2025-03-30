Breaking the Cycle: 50 Naxalites Surrender for Peace and Development in Chhattisgarh
In a significant development, fifty Naxalites, including 14 with substantial rewards on their heads, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur. The cadres cited disillusionment with Maoist ideology and were swayed by government initiatives. The surrender underscores a shift towards peace and development in the previously conflict-ridden region.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, fifty Naxalites surrendered on Sunday in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. Among them were 14 members with substantial bounties, reflecting a mounting disenchantment with Maoist ideologies, as reported by police sources.
The surrender, which included ten women, was lauded as an outcome of government efforts such as the 'Niya Nellanar' scheme. These initiatives aim to improve infrastructure in remote areas, providing basic amenities that have swayed many Naxalites towards reconciliation and abandoning violence.
Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed the development, affirming the government's commitment to rehabilitate those who renounce violence, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision to eliminate Left Wing Extremism by 2026. Security forces recorded further success with the neutralization of 18 Naxalites in recent encounters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversial Hunt: Tribal Man Mistaken for Maoist in Madhya Pradesh
Congress made fun when we signed Bodo accord, but it brought peace and development in Bodoland: Amit Shah in Assam's Kokrajhar.
Bodo Accord: A Catalyst for Peace and Development
Centre gave Rs 1,500 crore for development of Bodoland which has population of 35 lakh: Amit Shah in Assam's Kokrajhar.
Bodo Accord: A Catalyst for Peace and Development