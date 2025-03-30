Left Menu

Clash in Assam: BSF's Retaliatory Action in Diwaneralga Village

In Assam's Diwaneralga village, BSF personnel and miscreants clashed in a premeditated attack. The BSF, targeted for their anti-smuggling operations, used non-lethal firearms in self-defense, injuring two attackers. The incident has prompted an official FIR as authorities work to identify the miscreants involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-03-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 20:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A violent confrontation erupted in Assam's South Salmara-Mankachar district as Border Security Force (BSF) personnel faced a premeditated attack by miscreants in Diwaneralga village. The attack, allegedly in retaliation for BSF's anti-smuggling operations, left two individuals injured by pellet fire.

The BSF maintained disciplined restraint during the incident, opting for non-lethal means to defend against the aggression. The forces' actions were described as necessary to contain rising tensions and prevent further violence.

Authorities have now registered an FIR following the assault. Efforts are underway to thoroughly investigate and identify the attackers involved, with eight individuals already spotlighted as part of the aggressive group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

