Clash in Assam: BSF's Retaliatory Action in Diwaneralga Village

A violent confrontation erupted in Assam's South Salmara-Mankachar district as Border Security Force (BSF) personnel faced a premeditated attack by miscreants in Diwaneralga village. The attack, allegedly in retaliation for BSF's anti-smuggling operations, left two individuals injured by pellet fire.

The BSF maintained disciplined restraint during the incident, opting for non-lethal means to defend against the aggression. The forces' actions were described as necessary to contain rising tensions and prevent further violence.

Authorities have now registered an FIR following the assault. Efforts are underway to thoroughly investigate and identify the attackers involved, with eight individuals already spotlighted as part of the aggressive group.

(With inputs from agencies.)