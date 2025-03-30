Left Menu

Communal Harmony Preserved Amid Mosque Blast in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra's Beed district, a blast occurred in a mosque due to gelatin sticks planted by two individuals. Police swiftly arrested the accused, maintaining communal harmony during Gudi Padwa and Ramzan Eid celebrations. Villagers organized peace meetings to repair damages and reiterated the importance of unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 20:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Sunday, a mosque in Maharashtra's Beed district was damaged by a blast caused by gelatin sticks. The incident, ahead of Gudi Padwa and Ramzan Eid, led to the arrest of two suspects.

Local police responded quickly, arresting Vijay Rama Gavhane and Sriram Ashok Sagde, who allegedly attempted to blow up the mosque due to a previous altercation. Despite the incident, no injuries were reported, and communal tensions were defused as villagers organized a peace meeting to repair the damages.

Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat promised stern action against the accused and urged the community to remain peaceful. The quick police response helped preserve the area's history of communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

