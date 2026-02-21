Left Menu

Kerala's Path to Progress: Development Amidst Communal Harmony

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan emphasizes the state's focus on development, maintaining communal harmony, and industrial growth under the LDF government. Highlighting a decade without communal clashes, Vijayan attributes this stability to development, urging a self-reliant, confident approach for future progress. The upcoming elections are set to test the LDF's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 13:00 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala – The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, underscored the state's commitment to development by prioritizing communal harmony and industrial growth under the Left Democratic Front (LDF) administration. Speaking on Saturday, Vijayan noted that the absence of communal clashes over the past decade has significantly contributed to Kerala's progress.

The Chief Minister attributed the state's development to its firm stance against communalism, contrasting it with previous disruptions under the United Democratic Front (UDF) governance. Vijayan emphasized the need for confidence and self-reliance to achieve Kerala's ambitious development goals, including doubling domestic production and matching the living standards of developed nations.

Despite central financial constraints, Vijayan declared Kerala on the right track, urging for accelerated progress. He highlighted a shift in industrial perception, noting increasing investments across sectors and promoting strategically suitable industries. The state's political landscape is heating up as parties prepare for a potentially high-stakes election, with LDF facing challenges from UDF and NDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

