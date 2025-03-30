Left Menu

Telangana Introduces Landmark Fine Rice Scheme for the Poor

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy launched a scheme to provide fine rice free of cost under the PDS. Previously, coarse rice was sold to middlemen. Now, six kilograms of fine rice per person will be distributed, benefiting over 3.10 crore people. Reddy emphasized the initiative's historic pro-poor impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-03-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 22:11 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has unveiled a new scheme to supply fine rice at no cost to the impoverished, marking a significant step in public welfare.

Reddy announced the initiative at a public meeting in Huzurnagar, Suryapet district, by distributing rice bags to several beneficiaries. He noted that the poor had ceased consuming the government's coarse rice due to improved financial standings, leading to exploitation by middlemen who bought and resold it for a profit.

To counter this, the government pledges to provide six kilograms of fine rice per person via the Public Distribution System (PDS). The scheme mirrors historic pro-poor initiatives and aims to assist around 3.10 crore individuals, elevating their access to quality food.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

