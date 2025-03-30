CBI Cracks Down on Corruption: BIS Official Arrested for Bribery

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a joint director of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on allegations of bribery. Ramakanth Sagar Muthyala, a scientist-D posted in Vijayawada, was reportedly caught taking a Rs 70,000 bribe.

The bribe was purportedly exchanged to facilitate BIS approval for a private firm, Kronax Engineering and Pressure Vessels Private Limited, to produce 12,500 cylinders. Another individual, V Lakshminarayana Reddy, also known as Babu Reddy, was taken into custody in connection with the case.

The CBI conducted searches at the official and residential premises of the accused in Hyderabad and Vijayawada, uncovering several incriminating documents. The agency's swift action underscores its ongoing commitment to tackling corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)