Greenland's Future: A Sovereign Stand Against U.S. Acquisition

In a bold refusal, Greenland's prime minister dismissed notions put forth by U.S. President Donald Trump to annex their territory for U.S. interests.

Greenland, a self-governing part of Denmark, is being eyed by Trump for its strategic value, but the local leadership remains firm on its autonomous stand.

Trump's comments, which include not ruling out military action, have sparked concern and opposition both in Greenland and Denmark, raising international tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)