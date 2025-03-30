Greenland's Future: A Sovereign Stand Against U.S. Acquisition
Greenland's prime minister rebuffs U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to annex the island territory, asserting Greenland's sovereignty. Trump suggests the annexation for national security, hinting at possible military action. The proposal faces backlash from Greenland's and Denmark's leaders, as well as its citizens.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuuk | Updated: 30-03-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 23:53 IST
- Country:
- Greenland
In a bold refusal, Greenland's prime minister dismissed notions put forth by U.S. President Donald Trump to annex their territory for U.S. interests.
Greenland, a self-governing part of Denmark, is being eyed by Trump for its strategic value, but the local leadership remains firm on its autonomous stand.
Trump's comments, which include not ruling out military action, have sparked concern and opposition both in Greenland and Denmark, raising international tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement